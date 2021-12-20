The next Mass Effect game could be made in Unreal Engine

The next Mass Effect game could be made using Unreal Engine if a recent job listing is anything to go by.

As noticed by PC Gamer , a producer on the Mass Effect series has put out a tweet which says BioWare is looking to hire programmers with Unreal Engine 4/5 experience. What makes this tweet particularly interesting though is the fact that its author, Brenon Holmes, says that the role is to work on "the next Mass Effect game."

BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4/5 experience! Come, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!https://t.co/6Wr7CpRnh4#BioWare #hiring #UnrealEngineDecember 17, 2021

Now BioWare originally used Unreal Engine 3 to develop the first free games in the Mass Effect series. However, it switched over to EA’s in-house Frostbite engine after Mass Effect 3, with Frostbite being used for Mass Effect Andromeda, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Anthem.

In terms of the "next Mass Effect game" (aka Mass Effect 5 ) not much is known yet about this mysterious upcoming title. Originally teased as part of the N7 Day celebrations in early November, BioWare did share a screenshot of what looks to be a new Mass Effect game, with the caption: "Mass Effect will continue." Upon closer inspection fans realized that the screenshot - which looked like just a group of explorers landing on a planet - actually had a number of hidden details including a hint towards the potential return of the Geth .

In other Mass Effect news, following the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - which was a collection made up of Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 - in May of this year, it looks like it could just be making its way onto Xbox Game Pass soon. Although not officially announced yet, some fans have claimed that they saw the game sporting a Game Pass badge on the Polish Xbox Store. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed until this is officially announced though.