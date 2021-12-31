The Marvels #7 brings back the original Golden Age Vision

The Marvels #7 brings the so-called strike team together in a major clash with their nemesis Lady Lotus as they enter Siancong to discover what's under the dome that's surrounded the area - and to encounter Melinda May, 'the Cavalry'.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics has released a preview of interior pages from January 5's The Marvel's #7 from writer Kurt Busiek, artists Yildiray Cinar and Guru-eFX, and letterer Simon Bowland, which show off The Marvels' strike team assembling around the alien warrior Aarkus, the original Golden Age Vision along with Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Black Cat, Aero, Human Torch, Kevin Schumer, and the new Warbird as they venture into Siancong.

Aarkus, the original Golden Age Vision, dates back to 1940's Marvel Mystery Comics #13. Hailing from a mysterious planet of intangible beings known as 'Smokeworld,' Aarkus initially came to Earth as a law enforcement agent summoned through a portal by a scientist (not unlike DC's later alien lawman Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz).

However, unlike Martian Manhunter, Aarkus has somewhat more brutal methods of crime-fighting, including transporting criminals to other planets and abandoning them to their fate. He was later retconned into the WWII-era Marvel superhero team the Invaders alongside Captain America, Namor, the original Human Torch, and others.

More recently, Aarkus almost turned to villainy, fighting none other than David Haller/Legion of the X-Men, though his brief turn to madness was averted, and Aarkus briefly entered the custody of SWORD.

Now it seems he's back as a hero and fighting alongside the strike team of The Marvels.

Here's the gallery of interior pages from The Marvels #7, along with the cover from Alex Ross:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics has a history dating all the way back to the '40s - and these are the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.