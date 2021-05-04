The Lord of the Rings' Merry and Pippin are launching a podcast about hobbit life

The Lord of the Rings actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played the utterly loveable hobbits Merry and Pippin in Peter Jackson's live-action trilogy, are reteaming for a podcast looking back at their time on the series.

Premiering May 18, The Friendship Onion (teaser trailer above) is a new podcast hosted by Monaghan and Boyd that dives into life behind the scenes of Lord of the Rings, answers fan questions, and features interviews with the cast and crew. Honestly though, they could just sit around eating salted pork and talking about all the different meal times and I'd be more than happy to listen for hours.

"I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together. This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas," said Monaghan, just to give you an idea of the wonderfully silly tone you can expect from the duo. "Dom took a little persuading, it's true, but this podcast is going to rock! He is such a joker, you have to love Dom! Ha....but you also have to love bananas, so....yes! send bananas," added Boyd.

The podcast will air weekly wherever you get your podcasts, including YouTube via video simulcast episodes. You can ask Monaghan and Boyd whatever questions you might have for the podcast, or just say hello, here.

