The Last of Us fans are impressed with how accurate Joel is in HBO show

The Last of Us fans are praising HBO for the level of detail found in a shot of Joel and Ellie in the upcoming The Last of Us TV show .

Following the release of our first look at Joel and Ellie in the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series , fans of The Last of Us have noticed small details that appear identical to the game. In the new shot, we see Joel and Ellie - aka Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey - with their backs to the camera looking into the distance at what appears to be a crashed plane. Something not actually found in the first The Last of Us game.

What fans are more concerned with, however, is the level of detail found on Joel’s backpack. As shared in The Last of Us dedicated subreddit , one fan discovered that Pascal’s backpack had duct tape and general wear and tear in the exact same places as Joel does in Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic game.

Accuracy seems to be a theme with The Last of Us TV show as recent set photos of the production look as if it's been designed to look incredibly similar to the game. If that isn’t reassurance enough that this HBO show is likely to honor its source material, actor Jeffrey Pierce - who played Tommy in the games and will be playing a new character in the series - has said that the scripts for the show he’s read are "breathtaking ."

It was also recently announced that The Last of Us creator and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann will be serving as one of the show’s directors . Druckmann, along with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who will be acting as a writer and producer of the upcoming show, means that the series is likely in good hands.