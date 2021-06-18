The Last of Us 2 official merchandise revealed for the game's first-year anniversary

The Last of Us 2 first anniversary is being celebrated with official merchandise.

Naughty Dog and Sony have both revealed a range of official merchandise from shirts to vinyl. Joshua Bradley, lead designer at Naughty Dog said in an official blog post "It’s hard to believe that just one year ago, The Last of Us Part II launched globally. We collaborated with PlayStation and several amazing partners to introduce a brand-new lineup of The Last of Us Part 2 inspired merchandise"

So, what's available? Well, there are some short-sleeve collared shirts that are available in light or dark and decorated with a switchblade and hammer patterned over them. There is also a pencil case available with the same pattern and a long-sleeved tee with the game's logo on it. There's also a The Last of Us 2 branded throw blanket that looks lovely and warm.

Protagonist Ellie has also got a new statue up for grabs that finds her grasping at a machete with anger over her face. It stands at 41cm tall and comes with a validation card. If you're a fan of Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quayle’s soundtrack, vinyl is available with artwork from Tula Lotay on it.

Insert Coin, Dark Horse, and Cook and Becker are the partners that have collaborated with the companies bringing new t-shirt designs, a high-quality statue of Abby standing at 12.5” tall. And for note-takers, there's a fancy notebook set with an Ellie-inspired one and one inspired by Abby. There's also a lithograph print, a sticky notepad, and some pencils along with a guitar-shaped paperclip and guitar picks.

The above is all that's included in the blog post from Sony, but the official PlayStation Gear Store has more items, such as stickers, keyrings, an art book, and more.

It's worth noting that a lot of these items are available for pre-orders and seem available to North American and European territories with some being exclusive to either territory. So be sure to check the details about each item that also include pre-order times and estimated shipping dates.

