The Golden Joystick Awards voting is officially closed, here’s how to find out who will win

The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 voting has officially closed, with the stage now set for the awards themselves.

You’ll be able to discover the winners for the awards you voted for by heading to the Golden Joystick Awards’ Twitch page on Friday, November 15 from 3:30pm GMT/10:30am ET/ 7:30am PT. The awards will be hosted by returning comedian Danny Wallace (who you’ll also know from Assassin’s Creed), while the pre-show will feature exclusive interviews, trailers, and even ‘making of’ documentaries, which is hosted by Alix Wilton Regan.

The last few weeks of voting have seen gamers across the world vote for their Ultimate Game of the Year, as well as their favourite games across a variety of categories. The games up for the Ultimate Game of the Year award are:

Apex Legends (EA / Respawn Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision Blizzard / Infinity Ward)

Control (505 Games / Remedy Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (Studio ZA/UM / Studio ZA/UM)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo / Intelligent Systems)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Studios / The Coalition)

Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive / Mobius Digital)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision / FromSoftware)

Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive / Furious Bee)

The Outer Worlds (Private Division / Obsidian Entertainment)

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic Inc.)