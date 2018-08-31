The Game of Thrones season 8 finale is "satisfying", but may lack a killer plot twist, hints Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Try as we might, we’re gluttons for punishment, aren’t we? We may not want to know much about the Game of Thrones season 8 finale, nor even the overall Game of Thrones ending, but you’re here anyway, aren’t you? With good reason, too: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the show, has probably given us the biggest hint yet at what might go down in the final act – just don’t go expecting a ‘gotcha’ moment.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Coster-Waldau opened up about what’s to come in the final six episodes, saying: “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense.”

As per usual, that reads like a case of keeping his cards close to his chest, lest HBO swoop in and takes him out. It’s what comes next that’s more interesting, however. "It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job,” explains Coster-Waldau, whilst (probably) immediately regretting what he's just let slip.

So, don’t go expecting Gendry popping out of nowhere and stabbing Cersei in the back. In fact, it’s probably best to prepare ourselves for a relatively by-the-numbers conclusion. Then again, when Thrones does ‘by-the-numbers’ it still normally ends in a dozen deaths and several illegitimate offspring being conceived.

If nothing else, though, it might put some of the more out there Game of Thrones theories to bed. It’s probably going to come down to a bunch of players you might expect, with one coming out on top. That’s what we’re all here for at this point anyway, isn’t it?

