The Essential Brittany Murphy Performances

In a film brimful of powerhouse female performances, Murphy held her own against Winona Ryder and eventual Oscar-grabber Angelina Jolie. Playing an abused bulimic, Murphy’s interlude in which runaways Jolie and Ryder become unwanted house guests is devastatingly tragic and beautifully underplayed.

Brittanyisms: “Which do you like better? Taking a dump alone or with Valerie watching?”