The Division 2 is free to play through this Sunday to celebrate the big Episode 2 update

The Division 2: Episode 2 and Title Update 6 arrived earlier this week , and to celebrate the big release, the full game will be free to all players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now through Sunday, October 20.

You'll need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription if you want to play on Xbox One, but you can play on PS4 without a PlayStation Plus subscription, though some features will be limited. You're home-free on PC, naturally, though you'll need to install the Epic Games Store if you haven't already.

If you enjoy the free weekend and want to play more, you can get the full game for 70% off on the platform of your choosing, and your progress from the freebie will carry over. This sale price will be available through Monday, October 28 on PS4 on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Uplay Store, and through Sunday, October 20 on the Epic Games Store.

Episode 2 and Title Update 6 are the latest in a long line of updates which introduced new story content, character customization options, and miscellaneous quality of life improvements. Episode 2 is tied to the Year 1 pass, but everyone can enjoy all the benefits of Title Update 6. As previously reported, it includes crafting and recalibration changes, improved inventory and stash management, Dark Zone balance and reward changes, Talent and weapon balance changes, and brand set changes which should make character customization more flexible.