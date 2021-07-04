The Dark Pictures Anthology's next chapter is called The Devil In Me

The fourth installment of Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology will be called The Devil In Me.

At least, that's what seems to have been leaked via a recent trademark filing that revealed not just the game's title but its trademarked logo, too.

While it doesn't give much else away, the listing on Justia Trademarks – which was filed on June 28 – gives a narrative description of the game's name and logo and indicates that it's been filed under the "games software" section of "goods and services" trademarks.

Here, have a look for yourself:

"The mark consists of the word "THE on top of the words DARK PICTURES, stacked on top of the words THE DEVIL IN ME," the description explains (thanks ResetEra , via TheGamer ).

"The letter V in the word DEVIL is stylized, with a magnifying glass attached to the bottom of the letter V.

"On the left of the mark, there is a left-facing skull with a compass inside the skull."

And… that's all we know for now. And while we haven't had the name formally confirmed by the developer or publisher Bandai Namco just yet, given the name "Dark Pictures" and the similarity to the logos of the anthology's predecessors Little Hope and Man of Medan, it certainly looks to be in keeping with the game's style.

ICYMI, the next installment of Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will release on October 22, 2021, just in time for Halloween like its predecessor Little Hope did.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is coming to PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and PC. There's a standard edition with just the base game as well as a boxed collector's edition with stickers, a poster, a pin, and, coolest of all, an impressively detailed creature figurine.

Speaking of creatures, we finally got to see the terrifying giant bat monster lurking within the depths of a deep, complex cave in House of Ashes. In previous trailers, we'd seen characters being snatched out of view or suffering from wounds presumably inflicted by the monster, but this is the first time we've had a clear – and terrifying – peek of the thing.

Pre-orders for House of Ashes are live now, and if you do decide to buy either the standard or collector's edition, you'll get early access to the "Curator's Cut".