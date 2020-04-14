The Call of Duty: Warzone solo kills world record is wild

Call of Duty: Warzone has been around for a little over a month, and the kill records just keep climbing. Right now, the current world record for solo kills in a match is 37, set by former pro Apex Legends player, Rogue team member, and streamer HusKerrs.

HusKerrs posted a clip of the end of his 37-kill match on Twitter , then followed it up with a full video on YouTube. While the 37th kill is with a grenade launcher, most of the video is him disposing of enemies with the M4A1. What's even wilder about HusKerrs' feat is that he dies about 7 minutes and 14 kills into the match, after landing a helicopter on top of a building that was already occupied. Fortunately, a Gulag win let him return to the match, where he promptly went on a killing spree and set a world record.

As a mere mortal who occasionally plays Warzone, I'm happy if I walk away with a top 10 finish and a handful of kills to my name. But pro players across the world are racking up absolutely bonkers high scores in the battle royale. As we previously reported , just a week after Warzone's release, a squad set and beat its own record three times. With 50 million players dropping into the fight, however, it won't be long before HusKerrs' record is broken - potentially even by himself.

If you're looking to try your luck at setting a record (or just doing your best, which is equally valid), Warzone recently brought back Trios mode , after players complained about Quads replacing it.