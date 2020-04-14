The Call of Duty: Warzone solo kills world record is wild

Call of Duty: Warzone has been around for a little over a month, and the kill records just keep climbing. Right now, the current world record for solo kills in a match is 37, set by former pro Apex Legends player, Rogue team member, and streamer HusKerrs.
HusKerrs posted a clip of the end of his 37-kill match on Twitter, then followed it up with a full video on YouTube. While the 37th kill is with a grenade launcher, most of the video is him disposing of enemies with the M4A1. What's even wilder about HusKerrs' feat is that he dies about 7 minutes and 14 kills into the match, after landing a helicopter on top of a building that was already occupied. Fortunately, a Gulag win let him return to the match, where he promptly went on a killing spree and set a world record.
As a mere mortal who occasionally plays Warzone, I'm happy if I walk away with a top 10 finish and a handful of kills to my name. But pro players across the world are racking up absolutely bonkers high scores in the battle royale. As we previously reported, just a week after Warzone's release, a squad set and beat its own record three times. With 50 million players dropping into the fight, however, it won't be long before HusKerrs' record is broken - potentially even by himself.
If you're looking to try your luck at setting a record (or just doing your best, which is equally valid), Warzone recently brought back Trios mode, after players complained about Quads replacing it.
If Warzone isn't the kind of battle royale you're into, here are some Apex Legends tips.