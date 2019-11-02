The Borderlands soundtracks are back on Spotify, including Borderlands 3

If you've found yourself humming bits of Borderlands' most memorable music to yourself – and why wouldn't you, eh? Borderlands 3 isn't perfect, no, but its soundtrack is superb – I have good news: all of Borderlands' OSTs, including Borderlands 3, are once again available on Spotify.

As spotted by eagle-eyed Redditors , the original soundtracks for Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - Claptastic Voyage, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3 are available to stream now – great news for fans who were missing their aural reminders of Pandora after the tracks disappeared from the streaming service earlier this year.

That's not the only musically-themed Borderlands news we've seen this week, of course. ICYMI, Austin also reported earlier this week that Laced is doing two vinyl releases for Borderlands 3 : a $35 two-disc set and an $80 four-disc set, too. Both editions are scheduled to release in January 2020 and are available for pre-order now.

If you've yet to spend quality time with Borderlands 3, you really should. "In many ways, Borderlands 3 feels like reacquainting with an old childhood friend after years of radio silence," Alex said in Gameradar's Borderlands 3 review . "They're older and smarter, and looking a little different to how you remember, but no less immature. More of Borderlands 3 has stayed the same than that which has changed, then, but that’s nothing to do with a lack of ambition on Gearbox's part."

