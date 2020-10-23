The best Black Friday Lego deals 2020

If you can count on anything during the sales season, it's Black Friday Lego deals. Regardless of whether you're hunting down Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, or something else entirely, these kits are sure to be discounted as we head into the holidays. We've begun gathering all of the best discounts in one place to give you a head start, and we'll keep adding to this list as we draw closer to the Black Friday deals event itself this November 27.

However, that doesn't mean you'll need to wait until late November for good Black Friday Lego deals. A few tempting discounts have already started to appear in the wild, so it'd be worth bookmarking this page and dropping in every now and then to see what's on offer. Just move quickly; with in-person shopping proving to be more difficult than ever, there will be plenty of competition.

Let's get down to it, shall we? You can find all the best Lego Black Friday deals below at the lowest prices.

Today's best deals

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.96 at Amazon / £24.97 at Amazon UK

Get a head start on the Christmas festivities with this Lego Star Wars advent calendar, featuring a D-O in a Santa hat and Darth Vader in a cosy Xmas sweater. It's adorable, and includes a minifig or vehicle behind every door.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.45 at Amazon / £25 £22.50 at Amazon UK

If you'd prefer something a little more Harry Potter-themed, you can also get an advent calendar featuring the Wizarding World in Lego. 24 different minifigs or items can be found behind this set's 24 doors. You never know what you'll get next!

Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

You can save 25% on this cool Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus set thanks to the sales leading up to Black Friday. This kit allows you to create your own 3-level Knight Bus with hinged door, removable roof, and - of course - Stan Shunpike, Ernie Prang, and Harry Potter to go with it.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider | $50 $39.99 at Amazon US / £50 £45 at Amazon UK

The AT-ST attack was one of The Mandalorian's most memorable moments, and you can pick up the walker for your desk or shelf with this discount. The kit also features Din Djarin and Cara Dune. Marvellous.View Deal

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace | $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon US / £64.99 £60 at Amazon UK

You can pick up your own version of Elsa's icy castle with this offer on the Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace. It includes a translucent ice balcony, a kitchen with table and chairs, and even a three-carriage sleigh. Naturally, it comes with figures like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

Black Friday Lego deals - Star Wars

(Image credit: Lego)

Now that The Mandalorian season 2 is almost here on the Disney Plus streaming service, there's going to be a lot of interest in getting collectibles based on the show and the movies themselves. Luckily, the Lego Black Friday deals have us covered with more than a few offers.

For more, don't forget to check out our guide on the best Star Wars Lego.

Lego BrickHeads Mandalorian and Baby Yoda | $19.95 at Amazon US / £18 £15 at Amazon UK

This is much to cute to pass up. A dinky LEGO BrickHeadz Baby Yoda? It's freakin' adorable. It also has adjustable ears. Come on. Try and tell us it's not just a little bit cute. Although the US listing doesn't have a discount yet, we're hoping it will soon.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-Wing | $89.95 at Amazon US / £89.99 £74.98 at Amazon UK

Poe's back. Or more specifically, his X-Wing fighter from The Rise of Skywalker is. This kit features the starfighter in its iconic orange and white with adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters, and some retractable landing gear for added pizazz. Don't forget a miniature Poe and And of course a little Poe and R2-D2 to boot.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren Shuttle Starship | $129.99 at Amazon US / £100 £89.97 at Amazon UK

Kylo Ren's personal shuttlecraft is one of the more iconic ships from the new Star Wars trilogy, and you can pick up yours here for a discount if you live in the UK. The US hasn't had a reduction yet, but we're hopeful it will before long.

Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander | $200 $167.67 at Amazon US / £180 £158.99 at Amazon UK

This kit allows you to teach kids big and small how to code. Oh, and you're using R2-D2 to do it! The Boost Droid Commander set lets you build and control your very own R2, Gonk, and Mouse droids, and doing so is a lot of fun. It'll likely be a winner on Christmas Day.View Deal

Black Friday Lego deals - Super Mario

(Image credit: Nintendo / Lego)

There's a lot of buzz that the Mario Lego sets could be one of the most popular Christmas gifts this year, so it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for any discounts before they're all sold out. That's why we've gathered up the most tempting reductions here. If any offers appear in the Black Friday Lego deals, you'll find them below.

For more, don't forget to check in with the best Lego Super Mario deals!

Black Friday Lego deals - Harry Potter

(Image credit: Lego)

There are plenty of offers in the Black Friday Lego deals, but some of the most eye-catching are from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. We've rounded up a list of the best ones below, and will keep adding to it as we draw closer to the sales event itself.

Want more Potter goodness? Take a look at our guide to the best Harry Potter merch.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.45 at Amazon / £25 £22.50 at Amazon UK

If you'd prefer something a little more Harry Potter-themed, you can also get an advent calendar featuring the Wizarding World in Lego. 24 different minifigs or items can be found behind this set's 24 doors. You never know what you'll get next!

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | $69.95 at Amazon US / £65 £51.99 at Amazon

This Lego replica of 4 Privet Drive gets you Harry's iconic childhood house to go with a very nice Ford Anglia in miniature. You're also getting the Dursley family, Dobby, Aunt Petunia, Harry, Ron, and Hedwig as minifigs. It may not have been a happy home for the boy wizard, but it makes for a great Lego set.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon US / £75 £63 at Amazon UK

All aboard the Hogwarts Express... in Lego form. This set saves you 20% on the famous Harry Potter train, and it comes with removable side panels and a roof so you can set up the minifigs (including a Dementor) inside. What's more, you even get your own Platform 9¾. Awesome.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts The Great Hall | $100 $89.23 at Amazon / £90 £79.99 at Amazon UK

Go back to Hogwarts with this gorgeous Lego set that recreates the Great Hall in miniature. Besides being festooned with house banners and a movable spiral staircase, it also has a potions room, a treasure chamber, and lots of minifigs that include Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.View Deal

Black Friday Lego deals - the best of the rest

(Image credit: Lego)

There are plenty of offers that don't necessarily fall into a neat category like Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Marvel, so if you're just looking for some general gift inspiration, these Black Friday Lego deals are for you. Be sure to check in for more discounts as we enter late November!

Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake | $39.99 $31.96 at Amazon

You can currently save 20% on this Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake set thanks to the sales season, getting you the deadly pet of the sorceress Aspheera for less. This one challenges you to help Kai defeat the monster in the ultimate ninja battle.

