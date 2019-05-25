The addicting deck builder roguelike Slay the Spire is finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Nearly two years after its original release, indie hit Slay the Spire is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch on June 6th. Even after the long wait, the deck-building rogue-like is gripping and addictive. It's, dare I say, perfect for the Switch.

Developer Mega Crit Games announced that the deck builder would come to Nintendo's hybrid console on the Steam forums yesterday. It'll be $24.99 on the Nintendo eShop .

Slay the Spire is a rogue-like where you need to build the perfect deck and fight through a legion of enemies in order to get farther along an ever-changing spire. It only came out of Early Access in January, although players have been raving about it for years. It boasts a large player base that should only increase with the release on Switch.

The Switch release has been delayed multiple times this year and the PS4 version only came out a few days ago. There hasn't been any official word on an Xbox One version, although fans have been asking repeatedly on Reddit.

Slay the Spire reached more than 1.5 million in sales in March, so it's a certified hit and it is only just releasing on the major console platforms. We're bound to see it succeed more as new players dip their feet into the world of rogue-like card building.