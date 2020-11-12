Jessica Chastain leaps into action in this exclusive The 355 image

The 355 began life as the brainchild of Jessica Chastain, the idea first coming to writer-director Simon Kinberg on the set of Dark Phoenix. “She had this germ of an idea,” recounts Kinberg to Total Film. The pair then spent their downtime on the X-Men shoot riffing about a team of international female agents who join forces to save the world. “We put together an outline, and at the same time we were going

to our dream cast with that basic barebones concept of an idea. And they all said yes.”

Joining Chastain’s CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown are Lupita Nyong’o’s MI6 tech specialist Khadijah, Diane Kruger’s rival German agent Marie, Fan Bingbing’s mysterious Chinese national Lin Mi Sheng, and Penélope Cruz as Colombian civilian Graciela. And while the movie explores their friendship, the "absolute thrust of this movie, tonally, was to make it feel real and grounded and intense and intimate,” says Kinberg asserts.

Above, see an exclusive image of Chastain leaping into action at a wharf where a forklift proves surprisingly useful. The 355 arrives in cinemas January 15, 2021.

