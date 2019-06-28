Tetris Royale wants to bring battle royale blocks to your cellphone

First there was Tetris 99 on Nintendo Switch that turned the classic game and mom favorite into a battle royale frenzy, and now there's a mobile game on the way that hopes to do the same Tetris Royale is currently in development for iOS and Android devices. Hold onto your thumb cartilage people.

Tetris Royale is a collaboration between The Tetris Company and N3twork, and "will feature a variety of game modes, from the hallmark 100-player Tetris Royale mode to massive daily competitions of thousands of players to solo Marathon mode where players can hone their Tetris skills."

Proving your Tetrimino mastery in the daily challenges will earn perks like customization options and, more importantly, power-ups and boosters that can be used to get the edge in battle. We don't have a release date beyond the promise of limited in beta testing in 2019.

"Much to our chagrin, Nintendo launched Tetris 99 on the Switch before we had the opportunity to announce our product," admitted N3twork CEO Neil Young in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz

"I think the product we're building takes advantage of all the things a modern mobile game can provide for you today," Young adds. "The ability to not just compete against other people but to play with others in a social framework, to be able to do it whenever and wherever you want, and to be able to offer that product to the 3 billion people that play mobile games... What Tetris 99 does is it sort of validates the format, I think, but the market opportunity for Tetris Royale on mobile is really big."

Feeling the need for some retail therapy today? We're tracking all the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here.