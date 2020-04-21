Telling Lies coming to consoles this April

Telling Lies is coming to consoles on April 28, publisher Annapurna Interactive has confirmed.



The award winning narrative game, which first released on PC and mobile devices last August, is now going to be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in a week's time.

The unique thriller, which won a Golden Joystick Award last year for Logan Marshall-Green's performance , sees you searching through video clips on a desktop computer, trying to piece together the story that connects the four people featured prominently in said videos.



You can watch the launch trailer for the console ports here.

In the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, which you can buy here, creative director Sam Barlow spoke to the magazine about how replaying on controllers helped the game feel fresh for him.



Speaking to OPM's Oscar Taylor-Kent, Barlow said: "The first time I played it on console, and this was like after I'd played the game for four hundred [hours]... I was done with the game. But I sat down in my living room and for three hours played the game just because it was fun to discover it again.



When I played it in my living room, and obviously this depends on the size of your telly, but it pretty much worked out that like, the characters were real scale essentially. And with the pacing of it being more realistic and not compressed, it became interestingly more intimate to be in my living room, having these characters just talk to me through the screen."

Barlow also spoke about how he was aware of people trying to play the game in a more communal setting already. He continued: "I know like a bunch of people who go to lengths to get the iPhone version to play on their TV or use their Steam Machine or whatever, so they can play it with friends and family and stuff. So it's really neat that it will be on a screen without people having to actually do any of the clever stuff."

If you haven't got around to Telling Lies, it's one of our favourite games from last year, with Sam Loveridge describing it in her review as: "a game that stays with you, and through the medium of its storytelling manages to make you as much a part of the voyeuristic, privacy-invading problem as the entire game tries to take apart."

