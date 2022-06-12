Team Ninja’s new game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty out in 2023

The development studio behind Nioh is back with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a mash-up of dark fantasy and the bloody The Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. The trailer debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, and the game will launch early in 2023 and will be available on Game Pass at launch.

"A joint creation by Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms," said Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire editor in chief.

"Players will fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023."

That's about the sum total of the information we have about the new game at the moment, but between the trailer and the description, you can expect brutal and nuanced combat and a whole lot of monsters when the game is released next year.

