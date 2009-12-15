TalkRadar 81 - Spirited awakening!

Your Hosts

Top 7... Winter wonderlands

Brett Elston brings us a typically ultra-niche exploration of gaming's greatest snow levels.

The Saboteur Super Review

Killing Nazis has never been this frustratingly fun...or so says Charlie Barratt.

Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks Super Review

One of the best Zelda games yet? We discuss the review, The Exorcist, and hot school teachers.

Question of the Week

What's the most memorable boss you've ever fought? Was it a good experience with creative solutions or was it some awful, way too hard assface that ruined the game?







New contests this week



WIN The Hangover on a DVD–Post a brief hangover story of your own. Don't drink? Make one up, ya wallflower!

In the office



Above: Holiday party! How many of us actually remember this photo being taken?



Above:A delivery of thirteen Final Fantasy XIII cookies brightened our week, but Charlie took a bite before we could take the photo



Above: Lizzie's desk got Twilight'd yet again, and this time no empty space was spared

In the community



Above: The Lizzie abuse continues thanks to manaconda, and Charlie's suggestion that Edward Cullen is Master Chief

THE INFO BOX

Post date: December 11, 2009

T-Dar81 length: 02:07:16

Intro song by: Anamanaguchi

Intro song by: Anamanaguchi