Take-Two plans to double its rollout of big games in the next year

Take-Two Interactive plans to double its rollout of big games in the next year, the company revealed in an earnings presentation today.

The company vaguely laid out its launch plans for the current fiscal year and as far out as 2025. This year we know about The Quarry, Supermassive's spiritual successor to Until Dawn, launching June 10, as well as Marvel's Midnight Suns, which is slated to launch sometime later this year. And of course you can count on yearly releases in the NBA and PGA series, but Take-Two now says it has "twice as many immersive core titles" planned before the fiscal year 2023 ends next March compared to the previous year.

Immersive core games, in Take-Two's words, are those with "the deepest gameplay and the most hours of content." The Quarry and Marvel's Midnight Suns are included in that category as well as tentpole franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and sports games like NBA 2K and PGA 2K.

Before the 2025 fiscal year, Take-Two plans on launching 24 of these types of games. That said, if the last couple of years have taught us anything about video game release dates, it's that they're anything but predictable, and Take-Two makes a point to note that plans can - and probably will - change.

"These titles are a snapshot of our current development pipeline," reads the presentation. "It is likely that some of these titles will not be developed through completion, that launch timing may change, and that we will also be adding new titles to our slate."

If things go according to plan, you can also expect 10 indie games, 20 mobile games, seven "mid-core" games (think Tales from the Borderlands in terms of scope), and eight remakes and/or remasters before the end of Take-Two's 2025 fiscal year.

