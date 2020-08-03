Take-Two explains $10 price increase in next-gen games

Rockstar and 2K parent company Take-Two Interactive says its next-gen games will be more expensive because they're higher-quality and more costly to develop.

The company confirmed last month that it's pricing the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of NBA 2K21 at $70, a price increase of $10 over the current-gen versions. In a new interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says the price increase has been a long time coming.

"There hasn't been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles," Zelnick noted. "And we think with the value we offer consumers...and the kind of experience you can really only have on these next-generation consoles, that the price is justified. But it's easy to say that when you're delivering extraordinary quality, and that's what our company prides itself on doing."

Ubisoft recently said its next-gen titles releasing before Christmas 2020 will launch at the same price as current-gen games. That's obviously subject to change, but for now Take-Two Interactive stands alone in formally announcing a price increase for next-gen games. Still, the company remains steadfast.

"Obviously, we don't speak for the industry and the industry naturally does not coordinate on these matters, to say the very least. The pricing has to reflect the quality of the experience, and we aim to provide the best experiences in the business. And from our point of view, it's an extremely modest price change given that prices haven't changed for a very long time."

Take-Two says pricing for next-gen games will be on a "title by title basis," so don't expect every game from their publishers to come with a premium price tag.

