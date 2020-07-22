Ubisoft confirms next-gen games coming this year will still be $60

The next-gen games that Ubisoft releases this fall will still be $60.

CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed that the standard price tag won't change in the company's most recent financial call. Asked whether Ubisoft will follow 2K's move to raise the price of next-gen games ( in this case, NBA 2K21 ) to $70, Guillemot said: "For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles. That's what we're focused on at the moment."

It's worth noting that Guillemot singled out the games coming around the Christmas and holiday season - that is, October, November and December. Most notably, Ubisoft is prepping Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for October and November respectively, so this confirms that those games will be $60. This lines up with pre-order pages that opened after the recent Ubisoft Forward presentation.

All that being said, Guillemot and Ubisoft have not confirmed whether future next-gen releases will remain at $60. It's possible that Ubisoft games released in 2021 and beyond will see a jump to around $70. Likewise, it's unclear whether other publishers will follow suit, and how quickly.

Guillemot didn't say much else about the company's next-gen plans on this particular call, apart from a vague promise that, "We will make sure that our catalog can be played on the next consoles, and we think it will actually boost sales of those games in the long-run." All of the studio's forthcoming games are cross-gen releases, so this comes as no surprise.