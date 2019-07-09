Take a look at new artwork for the next game by the creators of Limbo and Inside

Playdead, the creators of the darkly enchanting side scrollers Limbo and Inside, have been pretty quiet over the past couple of years. They've only mentioned their next project in different job postings since 2017.

But luckily each of these job postings has featured new images of whatever they are working on next (thanks PC Gamer). A couple have been posted to Twitter while others have been on their official site. You can see a slide show of the images displayed below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Playdead)

We don't know a lot about what Playdead's next game will be, but Playdead co-founder Arnt Jensen has said that it will move away from the gameplay mechanics in Limbo and Inside. "It will be a bigger game than the other two," he said in an interview translated into English through Google. "It becomes more open, and then it becomes a third person game with a much larger area that you can move around in. I've become tired of the limitations of 2D games. We've been through the last few years."

From what I can tell it looks like a more-open exploration game about an astronaut crash landing somewhere, although I have little to base that off of. Both of Playdead's recent games have been praised by players and fans alike, so hopes are high for their next adventure. We'll hopefully find out more soon.

We may not have much info about Playdead's next game, but we do have a lot of deals. Check out the best Amazon Prime Day game deals.