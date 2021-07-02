Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 and the debut of DC's new Man of Steel

DC's new Superman, Jonathan Kent, steps into his father's proverbial shoes (and his actual mantle) on July 13 with Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 . Written by Tom Taylor with art by John Timms, the new ongoing comic book series Superman: Son of Kal-El replaces the long-running Superman title and is now what DC calls the "main Superman title" in its line of Superman titles (more on that in a bit).

"Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman," reads DC's description of Superman: Son of Kal-El #1. "There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon."

That "very soon" is July 13, with Superman: Son of Kal-El #1. Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

It's not so much a passing of the Superman mantle in this case, but Kal-El growing the family business.

"It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is," reads a DC statement.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 will come with a host of covers for the occasion. In addition to the main cover by series artist John Timms, there are variant covers planned by InHyuk Lee, Stephen Byrne, Jen Bartel, Jock, Alan Quah (two covers), and even a second one by Timms.

Here they are:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

Described as "a whole new era for the House of El," Superman: Son of Kal-El will be the flagship title in the DC family of Superman titles. Along with that will be the original Superman in Action Comics, a team-up with Superman & The Authority limited series, a flashback to the classic Christopher Reeve movies with Superman '78, the current Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the long-running Batman/Superman series ( which unfortunately will end in September ).

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 goes on sale on July 13.