Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director doesn't count on there being another game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has said it's best not to assume there'll be another entry in the long-running series.

Speaking to IGN, the veteran fighting game developer has said there are currently no plans to return to the Super Smash Bros. series. "It would be best not to assume that there will always be another one," Masahiro Sakurai added when asked about potential future instalments.

If Super Smash Bros. did return with another entry however, Sakurai isn't sure if it'd feature every character offered in the gargantuan roster of Ultimate. The latest entry in the fighting franchise features 82 fighters in total (including DLC characters), and Sakurai thinks that it wouldn't be possible to maintain such numbers for another game without completely breaking the development budget.

In fact, a return to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate isn't the only thing Sakurai is uncertain about right now. The director explains to IGN that he may "not necessarily continue with creating more games," as he could potentially go down a different career path. Sakurai isn't even sure if his next venture will see him staying in the games industry, but he does highlight that he's keeping an open mind.

So far at least, Sakurai has been quiet on his future since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rounded out development earlier this month with one final balancing patch. The director always maintained that Kingdom Hearts' Sora would mark the final addition to the base game, and development would cease soon after, but he's never openly commented on his personal future, or the future of the series at large, until now.

