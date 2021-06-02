Super Mario Galaxy demake has the game running on a Nintendo DS

Super Mario Galaxy has been ported to the Nintendo DS, thanks to a few dedicated fans.

Just below, you can see footage of Super Mario Galaxy running on a Nintendo DS (via VG24/7). As you can see for yourself, we can see Mario running around Super Mario Galaxy's Hurry Scurry Galaxy section, focusing on the Shrinking Satellite level in particular.

In fact, it turns out that this 'port' of the Nintendo Wii game running on the DS is actually more of a remake. This is because the four developers behind the version of the game are actually using a custom-made game engine to get Super Mario Galaxy running on the DS.

"After working on the engine for the past few months we are able to make playable levels now," the video's description reads on YouTube. "Everything you see in this video, including the audio, works on real hardware. Yes we are aware that many sound effects and other things are missing."

It's a really impressive feat of engineering from the four developers. For those that aren't familiar with the game itself, it's the third 3D game in the Mario series, taking players on various adventures around the galaxy at the behest of Rosalina. It's an absolutely brilliant game, and one that's come to be recognised as one of the best in Nintendo's iconic series.

While Super Mario Galaxy was confined to the Nintendo Wii since it launched in 2007, it was ported to the Nintendo Switch last year in 2020 in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle. This was part of the celebrations put on by Nintendo for Mario's 35th birthday, and while Galaxy was originally available to purchase in a bundle along with Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, the bundle is unfortunately no longer available, as it was delisted by Nintendo earlier this year in March.

Here's hoping Nintendo plans to relaunch the three ported games on the Nintendo Switch at some point in the future, or Switch players will have a hard time experiencing Mario's storied history for themselves.

