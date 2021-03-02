Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is Tetris 99's next event theme

Tetris 99's 20th Maximus Cup gives you the chance to get a sweet in-game theme inspired by the recent Switch game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

The Tetris 99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury crossover event kicks off March 4 at 11pm PT / 2am ET and runs until the same time on March 8. Switch Online subscribers can take part by playing Tetris 99 online at any point during the event period, but to get the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury theme you'll need to rack up 100 event points. Whether or not that proves a challenge for you depends on your Tetris prowess and persistence.

If it's like previous Tetris 99 Maximus Cups, one first-place win gets you 100 points automatically. That said, 98 other players are in it to win it, so plan on playing at least a few rounds unless you're a total pro. Second place gets you 50 points, third gets you 30, and so on. Supposing you placed dead last in every single round, you'd end up with the requisite 100 points in 100 rounds.

The in-game theme awarded to players with 100 points features a corrupted Bowser from the Super Mario 3D World Switch port's Bowser's Fury add-on. Like earlier Tetris 99 themes for Luigi's Mansion 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Bowser's Fury theme extends to the background art, music, and Tetrimino designs.

