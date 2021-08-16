Sun-Eater novelist Christopher Ruocchio signs Marvel deal for Thor

From Sun-Eater to Odinson; Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McnIven are working on a Thor story together

Celebrated prose novelist Christopher Ruocchio will make his comic book debut this November with a high-profile Thor story alongside veteran Marvel artist Steve McNiven.

Christopher Ruocchio

Ruocchio and McNiven's Thor story will be a special extra to November 11's Avengers #50, which is doubling as the 750th issue of the Marvel team book going back to 1963.

"I'm honored to play a small part in this moment of Avengers history and thrilled to get to work with Steve McNiven to bring you all a little classic Thor," Ruocchio says in the announcement. "It's a bit surreal to get to work with a character I grew up with, and I hope I've told a tale worthy of the God of Thunder."

For his part, McNiven is worthy all on his own after his celebrated works such as Civil War, 'Old Man Logan,' New Avengers, Uncanny Avengers, and Nemesis. He recently drew Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha, the kick-off to a major Marvel/Star Wars comic book event.

Ruocchio made a name for himself with the sci-fi/fantasy prose novel franchise, The Sun-Eater series. Launched in 2018 with Empire of Silence, the series follows a young man named Hadrian whose hopes to be a scholar are dashed when he's pulled into a war between the semi-feudal Sollan Empire (Sollan as in Sol, Earth's sun) and an alien race known as the Cielcin.

Avengers #50 (AKA Avengers #750) goes on sale on November 17. Look for Marvel's full November 2021 schedule later this month on Newsarama.

Christopher Ruocchio joins a long list of celebrities such as Mark Hamill and Nicolas Cage who have created comic books.  

