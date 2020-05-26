Suicide Squad director says the cut he wanted to release would be "easy to complete"

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has taken to social media to voice his frustrations over his movie’s theatrical release, implying that the 2016 release strayed far from his vision. Ayer also suggested that putting the pieces together his own cut would be “easy.”

“My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me,” Ayer said on Twitter. “It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

The incredibly frank admittance has already led to hashtags demanding Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheAyerCut, though there are currently no plans in the works for an alternate release of Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad, though – like Justice League – was a movie that changed considerably in post-production. Cut scenes, such as an increased Jared Leto presence as Joker, plus a fight with a possessed Katana that even ended up in pre-release trailers, were swept to one side.

Ayer’s name may be attached as director, but he’s made it abundantly clear that he feels that this is not his project. In a time where fans arguably have more power than ever, Ayer is unsubtly appealing to the masses in the hopes the film he has made will get released.

While it may be “easy to complete” for Ayer, this all comes off the back of the announcement of the Justice League Snyder Cut coming to HBO Max in 2021 at considerable cost. That will reportedly take upwards of $20m to finish. With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad also set for the same calendar year, don’t expect a similar outcome with Ayer’s version – no matter how badly he wants it.