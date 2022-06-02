Street Fighter 6 trailer confirms 2023 launch for PS4 and PS5 plus new story and multiplayer modes

Street Fighter 6 is officially coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2023 with revamped multiplayer and story modes.

Capcom dropped the first in-depth trailer for Street Fighter 6 at today's big PlayStation State of Play showcase, following up on an unexpectedly steamy teaser that arrived earlier this year. There's a lot more than Ryu on display this time; all the old favorites are here and they look positively stunning, as does the Battle Hub positioned as the game's multiplayer keystone.

Street Fighter 6 features three main modes. Fighting Ground revisits the "classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series," while World Tour is described as more of "an immersive single-player story experience." Then there's the Battle Hub, which is said to "further expand the scope of player communication and engagement."

The specifics of these modes remain to be seen, but today's reveal trailer definitely hints at a more bespoke story experience – almost giving off Yakuza vibes at times – and the sheer scale of the Battle Hub play space would suggest a more ambitious online offering.

Capcom also dropped a separate trailer (opens in new tab) showcasing Street Fighter 6's real-time commentary, which will feature input from "well-known talent from the fighting game community" and add their voices directly into the game, with Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez and Japanese player Aru commentating the reveal. This seems to be a learning tool for diehard fans looking to watch and study the greats, with Capcom promising "real-time feedback and a new perspective" modeled after the tournament experience.