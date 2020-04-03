Stream Game of Thrones online: how to watch every season from every country

Much like with a host of other great TV shows, now is a great time to kick back and stream Game of Thrones online, no matter where you are in the world. It only finished last year, but it's already well set in being one of the best television series ever to grace our screens - no matter what you thought of the ending. That was a bit mixed but its storytelling, characters, twists and battle sequences are some of the best in small-screen history and we'll likely feel its influence for years.

It very much is, for us at least, one of those series that we're a little bit annoyed we can't go into with total ignorance again. The slow-burn meta-narratives overarching the excellent encounters, journeys, political intrigue, murders and magic was the stuff of sheer quality at the best of times, and only 'great' when it had a slightly off day. It may have only finished last year, but going back to the beginning to stream Game of Thrones online from the beginning is incredibly tempting. So if you're interested in doing the same, then this is the place to find out how to stream Game of Thrones online or to enjoy it on your TV.

The great news is that it's easier than ever to watch Game of Thrones online; there's no way one of the most successful TV shows of recent times was going to be hard to get hold of. And with new audiences coming to the medieval fantasy genre all the time, services are keen to treat the next generation of Westerosi to everything George RR Martin's book series has to offer in the form of a TV series.

And, contrary to what brains everywhere might think, you can watch Game of Thrones online anywhere in the world, and we can tell you exactly how. This guide compares options from a number of countries and we can show you how to watch from everywhere else via a VPN if your nation isn't showing Game of Thrones online or you're on your travels, but you'd like to keep watching with your home subscription service.

These systems and all of the others below can be up and running in minutes, too, ensuring there's no delay. There are no long phone calls, bloated, extra contracts or bundles you won't use - we're giving you the best options for a simple service, as cheap as you can get it. So check out your local options for watching Game of Thrones online below and settle in for a big ol' session or several to binge the great show this springtime.

Stream Game of Thrones online in the USA

$14.99 a month at Hulu / HBO

Being an HBO show, and much like its production values, Game of Thrones is a premium TV show in every sense of the word - right down to how to stream it. And what I mean by that is that you'll have to add it via a premium channel setup on top of your basic cable. It might be just simple instinct to go straight to the HBO app or website, but we think the best value option to watch Game of Thrones online is with an HBO add-on (which is $14.99) with a Hulu package. To begin, you will naturally need a Hulu pack, and the cheapest one starts at $5.99 a month. This is reasonable as it's chock filled with movies and boxsets and movies. Away from Netflix, it's safely our top pick for US streaming services. If you like the package as a whole, given there is no time-defined contract, you can always remove the HBO once you've had your fill of this and other series.

Stream Game of Thrones online in Canada

from $9.99 a month at Crave

If you want to watch all of Game of Throne online in Canada - and why wouldn't you - you're going to have to have a two-pronged attack at Crave. That's because the standard $9.99 a month Crave package does include the first six seasons of Game of Thrones, but you'll need to add the 'Movies + HBO' package for another $9.99 a month to get access to seasons seven and eight. You could potentially use a VPN, however, and access it via the US option above, of course.

Stream Game of Thrones online in the UK

From £8.99 a month at Now TV

After a 7-day free trial, you'll get to watch Game of Thrones online via Now TV in the UK for a penny short of nine pounds a month. This is the standard price, but there are sometimes promos flying around to get it cheaper if you're lucky with timing. Anyway, the £8.99 gets you the Now TV Entertainment pass on a 1-month rolling contract. If you want to get a Full HD resolution, you'll have to stump up a few extra quid - despite it being the year 2020 - which is unfortunate. However, you could certainly consider deploying a VPN and getting all of the benefits of our US friends and the packages at their disposal...View Deal

Stream Game of Thrones online in Australia

From $49 a month at Foxtel

All eight seasons are available for our Australian friends at Foxtel. These will be the most expensive prices you see on this page, but the packages will boost your overall options. Prices start at $49 a month for the most basic Foxtel deal that includes Game of Thrones, but another deal including movies and Netflix is currently on offer for $59 a month instead of $86. Tempting. However, by far the cheapest option in Australia, is to technically not be in Australia: take a look at the US options and consider going the VPN route to get yourself the best bang-for-buck value.View Deal

How to watch Game of Thrones online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49 a month

While the above options are targeted geographically somewhat if you're somewhere else on this glorious planet, then using a VPN to bag yourself a US Hulu package with the HBO add-on is the best option for you. In short, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a neat disguise for your computer to adopt while using the net. It will make you appear as if you're in a different country, enabling you to access sites, and content without pesky geography getting in your way. While it's not essential for games, we've tested VPN's enough to know what the best VPN for gaming is as well as the best VPN for Netflix for purely entertainment-based needs, but whichever we cut it the best one we've found to use is ExpressVPN. It has a large selection of reliable server locations to dial into, and it has great security and privacy options. Here's how to get set up within minutes using ExpressVPN to watch Game of Thrones online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. ExpressVPN offers great value at the best of time but right now there is a great offer available that gets you three months FREE on a 12-month package, saving you 49%. ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices too so compatibility will not be a problem at all. 2: Connect to a US server. Choose to connect to a US server so you' can have the easiest 'in' to US-based services, webpages, and sites. 3: Then head over to Hulu. This is when you can just shop 'as normal' and pick your service, with that HBO add-on, and complete your order.