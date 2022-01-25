Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer has crystals, fist bumps, and Frank Sinatra

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin just got its final trailer, and packs a whole lot of "what?!" into just under 5 minutes.

The new trailer splits its time between multiple storylines and settings, showing protagonist Jack as a warrior who hates both Chaos and expository dialogue with an equal passion; "Just tell us about the crystals," Jack commands to a rather sinister looking figure, holding up his hand as if to block the next three minutes of lore dumping. He also tells a protesting Lich that he doesn't "give a damn" who it is, presumably because he's still going to kick its ass.

The end is near. The four fiends of Chaos are waiting. It's time to take them down, your way. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Epic Games.

Then other scenes spend time with Jack and Princess Sarah, the two of whom seem to be dressed for a wedding despite maybe, kind of having an amicable break up. Also Jack gives her a crystal egg thing which she later drops? Whatever it was, it looked important.

Then, a full 2 minutes and 47 seconds in, the trailer brings out Frank Sinatra. In what is perhaps the boldest move for a video game trailer we've witnessed in years, Sinatra's famous cover of "My Way" underscores the rest of the video, from the sepia-toned scenes of nostalgic fields to the messages of devotion from Jack's teammates to the final, dramatic shot of a castle on the horizon. Incredible.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on March 18.