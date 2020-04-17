Steam's latest weekend sale is an unmissable Devolver Digital blowout

Indie specialist Devolver Digital is holding a Steam publisher weekend sale from now until Monday, April 20, and it's chock-full of great games and low prices. We've picked out some of the best games and deals below, and you can view the full selection here.
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (was $19.99). Basically a slow-mo acrobatic murder sim.
- Katana Zero - $10.04 (was $14.99). Time-bending 2D cyber samurai action.
- Enter & Exit the Gungeon - $15.73 (was $24.98). Enter the Gungeon via isometric roguelike, then Exit the Gungeon via 2D roguelike.
- Ape Out - $6.74 (was $14.99). Go ham on some guards to the tune of a dynamic jazz soundtrack.
- The Messenger - $9.99 (was $19.99). Jump between dimensions as a bona fide ninja in this stellar 2D platformer.
- The Talos Principle - $5.99 (was $39.99). Solve puzzles and maybe find yourself in the process.
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (was $9.99). Kill everything in sight using anything in sight in this top-down fever dream of a game.
- Downwell - $1.49 (was $2.99). It's like a shoot-'em-up roguelike, but with rocket boots, and in reverse.
- Titan Souls - $3.74 (14.99). Kill increasingly difficult bosses using a bow and just one arrow.
Speaking of The Messenger: its developer, Sabotage Studios, is now working on Sea of Stars, a turn-based RPG which serves as a prequel story. Its Kickstarter campaign just ended, and it raised, oh, $1 million and change. So yeah, it looks great.
