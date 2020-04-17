Steam's latest weekend sale is an unmissable Devolver Digital blowout

Indie specialist Devolver Digital is holding a Steam publisher weekend sale from now until Monday, April 20, and it's chock-full of great games and low prices. We've picked out some of the best games and deals below, and you can view the full selection here .

Speaking of The Messenger: its developer, Sabotage Studios, is now working on Sea of Stars , a turn-based RPG which serves as a prequel story. Its Kickstarter campaign just ended, and it raised, oh, $1 million and change. So yeah, it looks great.