Steam Winter Sale is live: save on Hades, Control, Sea of Thieves, and more

The 2020 Steam Winter Sale is officially live, slashing prices on thousands of PC games including Hades, Control: Ultimate Edition, Sea of Thieves, and Halo: Master Chief Collection.

Whether you're itching for something new and exciting from the indie space, or you want to dive into a massive open-world AAA experience, this year's Steam Winter Sale likely has a deal with your name on it. I've mentioned a few of the highlights above, but here's a longer list of highlights from the sale:

It's really hard to narrow down the massive list of great games on sale, as there are tons more worth noting that I'd never have the time to list. Also, some of the highlights I found from the sale were a bit buried further down the page, so be sure to do some digging.

Also, if you're interested, you can now cast your votes in this year's Steam Awards, which includes categories for Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, Labor of Love, Better With Friends, Most Innovative Gameplay, Oustanding Story-Rich Game, Best Game You Suck At, Outstanding Visual Style, Best Soundtrack Award, and Sit Back and Relax Award.

Here are some of the best gifts for gamers in case you're still getting your shopping done for the year (no shame).