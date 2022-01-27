Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2022: When it ends and what to buy first

The Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2022 is now live, with one week of savings (and free stickers) for savvy shoppers.

The sale went live at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT today, January 27, and is set to run until the same time on Thursday, February 3. Until then, you'll be able to find discounts on hundreds of games across all number of genres, from just-released games to classics perfect for filling holes in your Steam library.

While Valve hasn't made any kooky minigames for this year's event (or if it has, we haven't spotted them yet), you can head over to the Steam Points Shop to claim a daily free chat sticker. Each one features a cute cartoon tiger doing cute cartoon tiger things, and if they're anything like the Lunar2020SurprisedRat sticker, they're sure to get a lot of play in our chats for years to come.

Ultimately, of course, it's all about those game discounts. Here's an even dozen of the best ones we found to get you started.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale 2022 best deals