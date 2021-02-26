Static, Icon & Rocket, Hardware creative teams unveiled by DC

Milestone Returns #0 Infinite Edition debuted today digitally, and as part of the extra features beyond the original 2020 release is advertisements for three new Milestone series, all six issues in length, debuting this summer.

The flagship of the revived Milestone line at DC is Static Season One from writer Vita Ayala and artist Niklas Draper-Ivey (with layouts by ChrisCross). Khary Randolph is down as providing covers for the six-issue series.

"In this monthly miniseries (20 pages per issue), bullied nerd Virgil is gifted with incredible electromagnetic powers in the wake of the Big Bang," reads DC's description of the book. "Now he finds himself caught between an over-militarized police response to Black kids getting special abilities and some of those kids who are using those powers in dangerous and destructive ways. But when the bullies who terrorized him before the Big Bang show up with powers of their own, can Static be the hero that Dakota needs?"

The first chapter of Static Season One goes on sale digitally April 11.

The second title is Icon and Rocket from writers Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills. Taurin Clarke is drawing the covers, with Doug Braithwaite on interiors. Icon and Rocket chapter one is scheduled for a June 27 digital release.

"What happens when superheroes actually make a difference?" reads DC's description. "When Raquel Ervin broke into the home of a wealthy Black lawyer, she didn't expect to learn that he was a nearly omnipotent alien, lost in despair of ever returning home—and he didn't expect that she would inspire him to emerge from the shadows and become a force for change on the planet he's trapped on.

"What starts out as a simple request to stop the drug trafficking in her neighborhood turns into a mission to eliminate the drug trade worldwide. However, this act of heroism has unexpected consequences, making the pair the two most wanted criminals in the world when actually stopping crime leads to the collapse of the global economy!"

The last title in this apparent first wave of Milestone titles is a new Hardware, with co-creator/original artist Denys Cowan returning alongside frequent artistic partner Bill Sienkiewicz. Brandon Thomas is writing this series, with covers by Mateus Mahanini.

"All his life, young prodigy Curtis Metcalf was told he was special, and that he would save the world. But it turns out that Alva Industries wanted his beautiful mind for something a lot less noble than that—and his technology has made him the fall guy for the tragedy of the Big Bang," reads DC's description. "But Curtis is smart enough to not go out like that—and smart enough to steal his inventions back from Alva and start the process of remaking the world his way."

The first chapter of Hardware goes on sale digitally August 15.

The print edition of Milestone Returns #0 Infinite Edition is being held until May 25. DC says there are plans for print editions of Static, Icon and Rocket, and Hardware, but have not announced them.

Milestone's heroes are part of a dynamic tapestry of black superheroes that changed the face of comic books.