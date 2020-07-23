State of Decay 3 is bringing back zombie survival stress

State of Decay 3 was just announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, meaning it won't be long before we're all worrying about scavenging for painkillers, taking on juggernaut zombies and dealing with Keith's declining morale. Pull it together Keith!

The glimpse we got of this latest installment was a terrifying moment in a snowy forest, with a lone woman crafting arrows at a campfire, before screaming to scare away a wolf. Next, she's exploring with a crossbow, following a trail of blood to that same wolf... now being snacked on by a zombie deer.

State of Decay 2 launched in May 2018, and since then fans have had Daybreak DLC and a Heartland expansion which brought back Trumbull Valley, the setting for the first game. The series' focus has always been on managing the entire zombie apocalypse experience, from resources to fellow survivors and settlements. If anything, taking on feral undead and brutish juggernauts zombies are the easiest parts of this survival sim.

