Starbreeze wants to remind you that yes, Payday 3 is still on the way

Starbreeze has dropped a timely tweet to remind us that yes, Payday 3 is still in development.

While the tweet from the official Payday 2 account didn't go into specifics – sadly, the release date is still listed as "TBA" – it reported that the status of Payday 3 was "confirmed", albeit still in the "design phase".

It also revealed that the team has moved from developing the co-operative shooter in the engine Diesel 2.0 and instead, confirmed it is being developed in Unreal Engine.

Here's the tweet and accompanying image (thanks, wccftech):

ACCESS: PAYDAY TWITTER MANMEMBER COUNT: 100,000REQUEST RECEIVED, ACCESSING CRIMENET...CONNECTING...ONLINE. TIME: 13:37STATUS PAYDAY 3☑️CONFIRMED ☑️DESIGN PHASE☑️RELEASE DATE TBA☑️UNREAL ENGINE pic.twitter.com/fqnWYEaCSgOctober 3, 2020

Starbreeze has been having difficulties for quite some time, with 2018 seeing its project Overkill’s The Walking Dead get cancelled and withdrawn from Steam following disappointing sales and the loss of backing from Skybound Entertainment. The studio then went under reconstruction in December 2018 in a bid to recover but continued to struggle.

“The company currently lacks sufficient secured funds to continue operating for the coming 12 months,” Starbreeze stated in a financial report at the time, “and a liquidity shortfall is expected before mid-year 2019 if no additional funds are provided.”

"Payday 2 offers a lot of bang for a below-average asking price," we said in the GamesRadar+ Payday 2 review . "Its co-op action is gangbusters with the right crew of like-minded individuals. Better AI and a few more clever gameplay flourishes could have pushed it into must-play territory, but as it stands it’s still worth putting a team together and hopping in. Just make sure to say, 'please crack the safe', and 'would you kindly hand me that loot'. You’re gonna need your buddies around when the heat comes looking for you."