Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will venture back hundreds of years before the 'Skywalker Saga'

IDW Publishing will once again venture into A Galaxy Far Far Away with a new ongoing comic book series titled Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures which explores a world set 200 years prior to the events of the well-known 'Skywalker Saga' film continuity.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will be written by Daniel José Older, with art from Harvey Tolibao and Rebecca Nalty. The previously-announced Star Wars: The High Republic publishing campaign will include comic books, prose, and potentially other media.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"In Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, the Jedi have long maintained galactic peace… but the coming of a powerful new adversary called the Nihil threatens to end it all," reads IDW's official description.

"Now, a group of Master Yoda's young Padawan learners must protect the Republic while learning the lessons that will one day lead them to become powerful Jedi in their own right."

IDW has also published a line of young reader-focused Star Wars Adventures comic books.

Here's a gallery of images from Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"I'm so very excited to be able to tell this epic story of Padawans as the galaxy changes dramatically around them and danger lurks around every corner," states Older in the series announcement.

"Working on The High Republic has been a dream come true and getting to watch this world come to life through the brilliant art of Harvey Tolibao is one of the highlights of my career," he continues. "I can't wait for the fans to see what we're cooking up."

"Star Wars has always been a part of my life, and was my first huge project back when my career started with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in 2006," adds Tolibao. "It's awesome being part of the High Republic team, working alongside amazing writer Daniel, editors Elizabeth Brei and Riley Farmer, and Lucasfilm. It's a dream come true."

Despite taking place hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I, The High Republic Adventures will feature at least one familiar Star Wars mainstay: Yoda.

"Daniel, Harvey, and Rebecca have crafted a truly thrilling comic series for fans of all ages. Featuring a dual narrative that focuses on the heroic Jedi and the sinister Nihil, The High Republic Adventures has it all: a diverse group of young Padawans who find themselves in over their heads, lightsaber action, mysterious new villains, more lightsaber action, and Master Yoda, and that's just the first two issues. This one is not to be missed," states Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 is due out February 3, 2021.

