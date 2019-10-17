Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order XP recovery system works like Echoes in Bloodborne

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is taking a leaf out of the Bloodborne playbook with a system that lets you recover XP from an enemy that has killed you.

If you’re killed by a foe during the game, you will lose all the XP you’ve gained from the previous skill level to them. The Restore system (which is what the game dubbed it) allows you to claim it back, as well as filling up your health and Force Meter, if you manage to land a strike on that enemy when you next respawn into the game.

Unlike Bloodborne, you don’t have to kill the enemy to get your XP back, you just need to land an attack on them. While it’s noticeably kinder than Bloodborne ‘echoes' recovery - getting a full heal along with your XP back off a single hit helps immeasurably when taking on a crowd of enemies - you still have to be wary of getting caught off guard.

We discovered this new piece of gameplay information while going hands-on with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at a recent preview event, where we died and had an info screen pop up to explain this new system.

It’s not the only element of the game that works similarly to a From Software game either, with the combat evoking some Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice comparisons. As you can read from our preview with the game, there might be some heavy From Software influences in the game, it doesn’t detract from what’s shaping up to be a strong galactic adventure.