Stalker 2 Xbox Series X release confirmed in spooky new trailer

Stalker 2, the much anticipated survival horror sequel from GSC Game World, has been confirmed as a "true next-gen console debut" for Xbox Series X at today's Xbox Games Showcase.

The news was confirmed with a spooky new trailer for the upcoming shooter, which has been in development for several years.

Check it out for yourself in the video below:

GSC Game World has promised that Stalker 2 - set to release sometime next year - will offer "a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror", keeping in tradition with the themes and tone of its 2007 predecessor.

Production on the title originally started a decade ago, but got shelved in 2012 before being picked back up again in 2018. GSC had only shared an eerie screenshot of the project until now, so the full trailer will come as reassuring news for those worried that the relative silence so far suggests development was on shaky ground.

Stalker 2 is just one of several titles being showcased as part of Microsoft's next-gen live stream today, joining the likes of Halo Infinite and plenty more, all of which are being optimised for Xbox Series X. It's unclear whether we can still expect the game to land on other platforms outside of the Xbox family, but hopefully GSC will be able to offer more information in the coming weeks and months leading up to launch.

For all the latest to arrive out of the show, be sure to stick to GamesRadar+.

