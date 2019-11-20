Bungie has "no plans right now" to release Destiny 2: The Collection outside of Stadia

Update: In an email, Bungie confirmed that it has "no plans right now to have Destiny 2: The Collection available outside of Stadia," adding that it's "pretty easy to find ways to be content complete" without needing a new dedicated collection. For reference, Destiny 2: New Light comes with everything in Year 1, the $25 Forsaken expansion fills out Year 2, and the $35 Shadowkeep expansion represents the lion's share of Year 3, upcoming $10 Season Passes notwithstanding. The $60 Shadowkeep Digital Deluxe Edition comes with passes for all Year 3 seasonal content.

Original story:

According to the latest batch of PEGI ratings , Destiny 2: The Collection, originally announced for Google Stadia Pro, is now planned for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC as well. The all-in-one edition comes with everything there is to see in Bungie's shared-world shooter, namely the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions as well as future seasonal content.

The ratings indicate that the PC and console editions of the collection, as well as the previously announced Stadia edition, were filed just yesterday, November 19. It's worth noting that a rating from PEGI or a comparable ratings board is by no means confirmation of an upcoming release, but I'm inclined to believe there's some truth to these.

With the release of Destiny 2: New Light , Bungie split Destiny 2's audience into two distinct groups: longtime players and total newcomers. Longtime players are used to Bungie's antics and have grown accustomed to split editions, expansions, and both season and annual passes. Forsaken, for example, had multiple editions, including the Forsaken Complete Collection which bundled together the Year 1 DLCs.

However, I imagine some newcomers might be unclear on what's included with New Light, Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and the upcoming Destiny 2 Season Passes. My gut tells me that Destiny 2: The Collection is Bungie's answer to that confusion - something it can point to when players ask what they need to buy if they want to see it all.

We've only seen Destiny 2: The Collection mentioned for Stadia Pro thus far, so some specifics, namely pricing, are unclear. I've reached out to Bungie for clarification and will update this story if I hear back.

