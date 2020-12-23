Spider-Man getting a "new look" in 2021

By

And a new job for the man who wears it

Amazing Spider-Man #56 cover
(Image credit: Mark Bagley (Marvel Comics))

The long-time face of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, will be getting "a new look" this March. 

(Image credit: Julian Totino Tedesco (Marvel Comics))

In the just-released Marvel Comics March 2021 solicitations, the publisher has revealed that the wall-crawler will look different beginning in March 10's Amazing Spider-Man #61. But like any fashion maven, he's keeping that look under wraps for now - instead revealing this variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco with his original costume. 

January 5's Amazing Spider-Man #56 has Norman Osborn and Kingpin literally tearing a Spider-Man mask in half. Usually, covers are a metaphor for what's happening in-continuity inside the issue itself, but perhaps this is a clue as to why this "new look" is needed.

Steve Ditko's classic 1962 design of Spider-Man has remained the standard in the 50+ years, but Peter Parker has tried on some different looks - many of which were available as alt-costumes in the PS4/PS5 Spider-Man game. Heck, one of them - the '80s black suit - evolved from a fan-submitted design to becoming its own character (Venom) that's become a pillar of Marvel.

(Image credit: Mark Bagley (Marvel Comics))

We're not saying that to put any pressure on writer Nick Spencer and artist Patrick Gleason ahead of this debut - but hey, what could be.

The man inside the Spider-Man suit, Peter Parker, will also be getting a new job in this issue. A year or so ago he was fired from The Daily Bugle, leading him to re-enroll in university and finish off that doctoral thesis he's been putting off. There's no idea over what it could be, but it's too bad a superhero can't earn a steady paycheck by, you know, superheroing.

Look for more on the new Spider-Man design as it develops here at Newsarama.

It's unclear who is designing this new SPider-Man costume, but Marvel's wallcrawler has had iconic artists draw his adventures in the past. Check out our list of the best Spider-Man artists of all time.

Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.