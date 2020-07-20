Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have a 4K / 60FPS "performance mode"

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will offer 4K / 60FPS as one graphics preset on PS5.

Developer Insomniac Games highlighted this on Twitter today, promising "an optional 4K / 60FPS performance mode" for the upcoming exclusive. In addition to 4K / 60FPS performance, this confirms that, like many next-gen games, the Miles Morales standalone will support multiple visual modes that prioritize either visual fidelity or frame rate.

At a guess, I'd wager Insomniac's next Spider-Man game will support at least two other visual modes: one for lower resolutions like 1080p and 1440p with a higher or uncapped frame rate, and another one for 4K that targets 30FPS while delivering more embellished graphics. That's just conjecture, mind, but those are the kinds of graphics presets we're seeing across the industry, and indeed have already seen in some current-gen games. Dirt 5 , for example, offers a 4K / 60FPS mode as well as a 120FPS mode that lowers the graphics settings. A 4K / 30FPS mode would also make sense for Spider-Man: Miles Morales if 4K / 60FPS is technically its "performance mode."

4K output has been a major selling point for both PS5 and Xbox Series X ever since they were announced. Current-generation consoles can deliver 4K graphics, but they often struggle to maintain even 30FPS at this resolution, especially in busier moments or with more elaborate games. With PS5 and Xbox Series X poised to deliver the smallest visual leap of any console generation - meaning that, in terms of sheer presentation, games won't get dramatically prettier - higher frame rates and better load times have become the focus for next-gen hardware.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla , for comparison, will reportedly hit "at least 30FPS" at 4K on Xbox Series X , but both its real-world and PS5 performance remain unclear.