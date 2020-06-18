Dirt 5 coming to current-gen platforms October 9, next-gen platforms a bit later

Dirt 5 will come to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 9.

Developer Codemasters locked in the final release date today after announcing an October release window earlier this year. The date was revealed alongside a new trailer detailing the game's story mode, which stars Troy Baker and Nolan North as racing nemeses .

"The player is an up-and-coming racer, and the Dirt series is already this big, established motorsport, off-road experience that's wildly popular," explains dialogue producer Olly Johnson. "[Alex 'AJ' Janicek, played by Troy Baker] is indisputably the star of it, and needless to say, we want you to be motivated to beat [Bruno Darand, played by Nolan North]."

If you're not here for a story and are more interested in cool cars going fast, you'll be glad to hear that Johnson previously told us that "there's success to be had as long as there's this sort of focus on the racing as well, to make sure that you're not taking too much time away from what people ultimately buy the game for."

Codemasters also confirmed that, as expected, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will arrive a bit later, but how much later remains to be seen. Obviously, with the consoles themselves expected sometime in November or December, an October 9 release wasn't in the cards for the next-gen versions of Dirt 5. But whether Dirt 5 will be a next-gen launch title, or indeed a 2020 release, is unclear.