Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the game's end credits.

After beating the game, which will take you about 8-10 hours, the credits roll. The tribute reads: "In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman. His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever." Boseman passed away on August 28 of this year , after a long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman is best known for his role as T'Challa the Black Panther and king of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Marshall, Get On Up, and his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He got his start on TV back in 2003, but catapulted to stardom with his fantastic turn as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War.

Despite keeping his cancer diagnosis private, Boseman visited children with cancer while privately battling his own sickness, further proving he was a king beyond the MCU. That Spider-Man: Miles Morales developers chose to honor Boseman not only because he portrayed a fellow Marvel superhero, but because of his legacy as a Black man who is a role model for so many. Spider-Man: Miles Morales also pays tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in the form of a mural wall.

The original Spider-Man game on PS4 had a tribute to Stan Lee in its Silver Lining DLC that read, "In memory of Stan Lee, who inspired us all to Be Greater. Excelsior!"

Remembering Chadwick Boseman, an actor who brought everything to the screen.