Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are coming to Switch next year

Rogue-like icon Spelunky and its newly released sequel Spelunky 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in summer 2021.

The Spelunky pair's impending Switch arrival was announced at today's Nintendo Indie World showcase by Mossmouth lead Derek Yu. Spelunky will support local co-op when it arrives on Switch, and Spelunky 2 will have both local and online co-op. Other game modes like the daily challenge runs will also be available when the Switch version of Spelunky 2 launches.

Quite frankly, the most surprising thing about this news is the reminder that Spelunky isn't already on Switch. Both the original game and its sequel are a perfect match for the system: 2D rogue-like platformers with co-op support that you can enjoy in short bursts or intense sessions. Add in the appetite for Switch indie games and you've got a match made in heaven.

Naturally, more Spelunky on its own is also a good thing. The series has helped define the rogue-like genre with its layered secrets, smartly generated levels, recognizable comedy, and merciless learning curve. Spelunky 2 takes every good idea in the original and adds more stuff to it without ever feeling bloated, but both games have their own charms. And as Luke Shaw said in a feature last month, Spelunky 2 has proven to be one of the best games to play in this year's many lockdowns given the chaos and community surrounding it.

Not sure what games, accessories, or peripherals to gift this year? Here are the best gifts for gamers this season.