Sony won't confirm whether PSVR 2 will release in 2022

Earlier this week, Sony unveiled brand new details about the PSVR 2 headset at its CES 2022 presentation. Axios reporter Stephen Totilo put a question to Sony surrounding the backwards compatibility of the new headset, as well as whether it'd be out later this year, as you can see in the tweet below, but neither topic was answered by a Sony spokesperson.

This means we're ultimately in the dark with regards to when the PS VR2 headset will actually launch, and whether it'll support existing PSVR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission, for example. Previously, Sony stated that the new-gen headset wouldn't be launching before 2022, putting a potential release window of 2023 firmly into speculation.

Sony first unveiled the PSVR 2 headset back in February 2021, merely announcing that the VR headset was in development specifically for PS5 consoles. Fast forward nearly a year, and we'd learned that the brand new controllers for the PS VR2 headset would support both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, both of which are offered by the PS5's DualSense controller.

Now though, thanks to Sony's CES 2022 presentation, we know that the PS VR2 will offer 4K HDR OLED displays with a 110-degree field of view, a resolution of 2000x2040 for each eye, frame rates of up to 120Hz, and removes the need for an external camera. The PS VR2 headset might be a little further off on the horizon, but it's already shaping up to be a promising piece of tech, with an exclusive Horizon game even in development at Guerrilla.

