Reported Sly Cooper PS5 game isn't being worked on by Sucker Punch

Update: The next Sly Cooper game will reportedly not be developed by Sucker Punch.

That's according to a tweet by leaker AccountNGT, the same figure who recently claimed that a new Sly Cooper title would be announced in the second half of 2022. They didn't specify whether this is also the case for the next instalment in the Infamous series, which they also say is currently in development.

The development claims were partially corroborated by another leaker, Nick Baker, who said that "it's believed that Pixel Opus [...] possibly in collaboration with Sony Animation are the ones working on Sly." Founded in 2014, Pixel Opus has worked with Sony on Entwined and Concrete Genie, and is currently said to be working on an unannounced PS5 project with Sony Animation.

Original story: Sly Cooper could soon be making a comeback, according to multiple rumours.

It's been quite some time since we last saw Sly Cooper, but various hints have suggested that a new entry in the popular PlayStation stealth platformer series is on the horizon.

An image posted on Reddit shows that the series' website domain slycooper.com has been updated as of March 4th 2022, suggesting a potential new announcement for the series. The registrant company is listed as Sucker Punch Productions, which developed the first three Sly Cooper games. The most recent addition to the series, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, was developed by Sanzaru Games and launched close to a decade ago.

Further speculation that Sly Cooper could be making a comeback comes courtesy of Twitter user AccountNGT. Claiming to know details on the release of some PlayStation IPs, they posted, "It should be a great year for PlayStation players". In a follow-up tweet, they clarified their comment, saying, "I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development".

While no further details on a potential new Infamous game were given, the tipster did provide more information on the rumoured return of everyone's favourite raccoon. According to their source, the new Sly Cooper game will be revealed in the second half of this year to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series.

Recent years have seen Sucker Punch focus on more realistic action-based adventures like Infamous and Ghost of Tsushima. With no official word from the developer, we'll have to wait and see if the return of Sly Cooper turns out to be true. But with fellow PlayStation platforming series Ratchet and Clank performing extremely well on PS5 thanks to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, now could be the perfect time for a comeback.

