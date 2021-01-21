She-Hulk, Marrow, more lead new Women of Marvel anthology

By

With Sophie Campbell, Natasha Alterici, and more

Women of Marvel #1
(Image credit: Sara Pichelli (Marvel Comics))

The 'Women of Marvel' branding returns to Marvel Comics in the month of April with a new 56-page anthology. Announced as part of the just-released Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations, Women of Marvel #1 unites women creators and women characters for a series of stories.

Women of Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The announced stories are:

  • A She-Hulk story by writer Nadia Shammas and an artist to be announced
  • A Marrow story by long-time Marrow fan, writer/artist Sophie Campbell
  • A Peggy Carter story by writer Elsa Sjunneson and an artist to be announced

Additional creators announced are writers Anne Toole and Natasha Alterici, along with artists Eleonora Carlini, Joanna Estep, Skylar Patridge, and Kei Zama.

It's all capped off by a "must-read" introduction from legendary Marvel editor/writer Louise 'Weezie' Simonson.

"Who run the world? You already know. Celebrate the women of Marvel with an extravaganza of extraordinary talent! The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment," reads Marvel's solicitation for the one-shot. "... you’re sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike."

(Image credit: Sara Pichelli (Marvel Comics))

Sara Pichelli has drawn Women of Marvel #1's cover, with variants planned by Maria Wolf, Peach Momoko, and Amanda Conner.

The 'Women of Marvel' branding is one Marvel has used for a decade with a hit podcast series, convention panels, and previous anthologies and collections - however, this would be the first Women of Marvel comic with an all-female roster of creators.

Women of Marvel #1 goes on sale April 7.

